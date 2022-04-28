Search

28 Apr 2022

Long held Laois Darkness into Light Walk not taking place

Long held Laois Darkness into Light Walk not taking place

A previous Mountmellick Darkness Into Light

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

A long established Laois Darkness Into Light event will not officially return this year, for the third year.

The Mountmellick event had been running for eight years, spearheaded by local couple Susan and John Nelson. Their annual efforts brought in close to €200,000 for the Pieta House mental health charity. 

They brought thousands of supporters to Mountmellick each year for the uplifting 5km dawn walk based at Mountmellick GAA Club, circling the town with candles lit along the route, a memory tree and banner for messages to loved ones lost to suicide.

The 2020 Darkness Into Light events around the world were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with people doing their own individual walks instead.

Susan has confirmed to the Leinster Express that this year will be similar.

"This year will be the same as the last two years. You can register and do it yourself but there won't be the big kick-off at the club.

"Unfortunately there was no committee and I couldn't organise it on my own. Hopefully next year we will be back to normal," she said.

Darkness Into Light 2022 takes place on Saturday morning, May 7.  No Laois events are listed on the darknessintolight website. However Portarlington will hold an informal event this year. Read more below.

Darkness into Light in Laois Offaly town for first time

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media