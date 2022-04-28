Long held Laois Darkness into Light Walk not taking place

A long established Laois Darkness Into Light event will not officially return this year, for the third year.

The Mountmellick event had been running for eight years, spearheaded by local couple Susan and John Nelson. Their annual efforts brought in close to €200,000 for the Pieta House mental health charity.

They brought thousands of supporters to Mountmellick each year for the uplifting 5km dawn walk based at Mountmellick GAA Club, circling the town with candles lit along the route, a memory tree and banner for messages to loved ones lost to suicide.

The 2020 Darkness Into Light events around the world were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with people doing their own individual walks instead.

Susan has confirmed to the Leinster Express that this year will be similar.

"This year will be the same as the last two years. You can register and do it yourself but there won't be the big kick-off at the club.

"Unfortunately there was no committee and I couldn't organise it on my own. Hopefully next year we will be back to normal," she said.

Darkness Into Light 2022 takes place on Saturday morning, May 7. No Laois events are listed on the darknessintolight website. However Portarlington will hold an informal event this year. Read more below.