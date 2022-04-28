Rural Ireland to benefit from €50million funding to improve waste water services

Fifty million euro in funding for the improvement of waste water services in rural villages has been announced.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, today (Thursday April 28) confirmed news of the funding, which will help meet the waste water collection and treatment needs of areas without access to public waste water services.

The minister's announcement follows the completion of a review of villages and settlements which do not have this access.

Minister O'Brien said, "The improved waste water services will enable local authorities to work in partnership with the community to enable villages and settlements to be better places to live, work and visit, to support overall government objectives under Housing for All and give practical effect to our vision for a vibrant rural Ireland under Our Rural Future.

"I am delighted to be in a position to allocate funding to allow this important work to be progressed in rural areas, providing a boost to local economies and allowing for sustainable development through compact growth, including housing that is proportionate to the village."

Delighted to announce a €50M waste water scheme for villages and settlements without access to public waste water services.



The scheme will now open to Local Authorities & will be until September 15th. There will also be an information workshop for Local Authorities. pic.twitter.com/WDRfEXhATu — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) April 28, 2022

Local Authorities (LAs) will now be able to apply for the scheme - funded under the National Development Plan - until September 15 this year.

LAs will have the opportunity to develop early applications for funding, with at least ten demonstration projects expected to be supported under the first round of funding.

It's hoped it will provide opportunities to support the provision of housing in smaller villages, while also reducing the risk to public health and preventing water pollution.

The new measure will provide 85% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with the remainder coming from the relevant local authority.