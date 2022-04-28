Laois athletes in 14k Slieve Bloom mountain run

The local Slieve Blooms hosted a round of the South East league on Sunday morning and Tom Lupton and Aengus Burke participated.

The event stared at the Arderin car park, a tough start taking the runners straight up to the highest point on the mountain.

An excellent course with a mixture of trail, bog and open mountain followed. One of the highlights (if you could look up!!) was passing the "Clear Lake."

Tom covered the course in his warm up along with the race, Aengus using it as part of his return to racing.

Thanks to the organisers for an excellent marked route and marshalling.

Portlaoise Athletic Club had two boys in half - marathon action over the weekend. Saturday saw Christy Nevin travel to North Leinster for the Longford half any come home 9th in a time of 1.30.

On Sunday Richie Reid went the opposite direction to Wexford and posted a time of just under 1.32 , finishing in 67th place. Good stuff boys.