Search

28 Apr 2022

Not enough repair cash for private Laois roads to farms and homes

Three year waiting list due to recession era cut

Giant potholes on Laois national road the links with Kilkenny and Kildare motorway

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Not enough money is being spent in west and south Laois through a scheme that supports farmers and others who live on private roads in Laois to fix or maintain the surfaces, according to county councillors.

The call for more cash emerged at a meeting in Laois County Council where it emerged that applicants are waiting up to three years for work to be done to improve road access to their homes and farms.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, welcomed that €351,000 had been set aside for the Local Improvement Scheme in Laois and €135,000 for the district he represents from Borris-in-Ossory to Mountmellick.

“It’s still not enough, especially for our area which is bigger than the other two municipalities (in Laois),” said the councillor.

He hoped that more money would be sought or more money because of the number of applications made for grants to support upgrades and repairs.

He said households have to come up between 10% and 15% of the estimated cost of work done. He said a max is place of €1,200 on what can be contributed by a household or landowner using a private road.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting where Cllr Ollie Clooney asked what the average waiting time is.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the scheme recommenced in 2017 after being suspended since 2008. He said the backlog is being cleared but there is a three year waiting time for work to be done due to the waiting list.

He told the April meeting that the extent of works to be carried out in 2022 would be known once costs have been prepared, something that is due to be completed within weeks.

Cllr Clooney said the waiting time is an improvement and hoped more money could be found to shorten the waiting period.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, said he could recall when the waiting time was up to nine years. He suggested that a letter would be written to the Minister responsible to seek more money.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, also concurred with the need for more Government funding for what is a very attractive scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media