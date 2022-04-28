Search

28 Apr 2022

Laois women plan mini-marathon in memory of motor neuron sufferers

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A group of five Laois women are training to do the Dublin women's mini-marathon, in memory of two beloved family members.

The ladies from Ballylinan are raising money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Becky Dowdall has started a Gofundme page and she explains more. 

"Dear all, Martina, Katie, Catherine, Marita and myself are doing the mini marathon to help raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"This is a fund very close to our hearts as most of you will know Martina lost her Dad Bernard Katie's Grandad and my uncle to this cruel disease after a very brave battle, he faced every day with a sense of humour no matter what obstacle or struggle he faced and would be laughing at the thoughts of us struggling to do 10kms!

"Not forgetting our lovely Aunt Doreen who we lost to the same unforgiving disease in 2014, we hope to do them proud on the day.

"With your help we hope to help make sufferers of MNDA and their families lives a little more comfortable by raising much needed funds for the invaluable work this Association and its nurses provide," Becky said.

Donate and see their fundraiser here. 

The Vhi Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Sunday 5th June at 2pm. 

