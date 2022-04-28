Injured fox cub rescued by Laois Gardai

Laois Gardai rescued an injured fox cub while out patrolling.
Gardai said “Mountrath Garda out on patrol weren't outfoxed by this little one that was found injured. Taken to MiNight Vet Kildare for care.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.