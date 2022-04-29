Laois road temporarily closed after collision

Gardai had to temporarily close a road in Laois last night following a crash.
The single vehicle collision occurred on the R425 Abbeyleix to Ballyroan Road.
Gardai said there were no serious injuries in the collision. The road re-opened after midnight.
