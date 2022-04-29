Search

29 Apr 2022

Setanta hurling programme relaunched in Laois to nurture the game and young talent

Setanta hurling programme relaunched in Laois to nurture the game and young talent

Laois fans

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

29 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Setanta Hurling Programme to nurture underage talent in Laois is back no track.

The Setanta programme is a coaching initiative designed to improve and challenge all our young hurlers. It is open to all interested hurlers and seeks to engender in them a sense of pride in playing hurling for Laois.

Those involved in the Setanta programme are a group of Laois hurling enthusiasts who are working in collaboration with Laois GAA.

This group consists of stakeholders from various strands of the Laois Hurling community; coaching & games, Laois academy squad coaches, former Laois players, Cumann na mBunscol Laoise, parents and supporters.

The organisers says sessions will be carefully planned to cater for all abilities.

"We seek to develop every young player who gives us his time. We believe this will benefit the players individually, their clubs and, in time, our county teams," say the organisers.

In preparation for this start date, an information night took place on Tuesday, April 26 in the Centre of Excellence.

For year one of its renewal, all U10 boys (born in 2012) from across the county are invited to attend sessions that start at 6pm on Wednesday, May 11. They will run weekly for ten weeks in the LOETB Laois GAA Centre of Excellence, Portlaoise.

For more information contact Brendan Phelan - Laois Setanta Hurling Coordinator at brendanphelanteacher@gmail.com or 086-3062801

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media