Setanta hurling programme relaunched in Laois to nurture the game and young talent

Setanta Hurling Programme to nurture underage talent in Laois is back no track.

The Setanta programme is a coaching initiative designed to improve and challenge all our young hurlers. It is open to all interested hurlers and seeks to engender in them a sense of pride in playing hurling for Laois.

Those involved in the Setanta programme are a group of Laois hurling enthusiasts who are working in collaboration with Laois GAA.

This group consists of stakeholders from various strands of the Laois Hurling community; coaching & games, Laois academy squad coaches, former Laois players, Cumann na mBunscol Laoise, parents and supporters.

The organisers says sessions will be carefully planned to cater for all abilities.

"We seek to develop every young player who gives us his time. We believe this will benefit the players individually, their clubs and, in time, our county teams," say the organisers.

In preparation for this start date, an information night took place on Tuesday, April 26 in the Centre of Excellence.

For year one of its renewal, all U10 boys (born in 2012) from across the county are invited to attend sessions that start at 6pm on Wednesday, May 11. They will run weekly for ten weeks in the LOETB Laois GAA Centre of Excellence, Portlaoise.

For more information contact Brendan Phelan - Laois Setanta Hurling Coordinator at brendanphelanteacher@gmail.com or 086-3062801