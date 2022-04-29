Death Notices for Laois - Friday, April 29, 2022

Patrick Joseph Lalor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, April 28 of Patrick Joseph (P.J) Lalor of Retreat Park, Athlone and formerly of Cappanaclough, Abbeyleix.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom and Agnes and sister Annette (Doogue). Sadly missed by his loving sister Eleanor (Robinson) and brother Fr. Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 4pm to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The family greatly appreciates your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Catherine Fingleton - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, April 26 of Catherine Fingleton (née Miller) of “Tocker” Grange, Stradbally.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Catherine, beloved wife of the late Dan. Dearly loved mother to Mary, Donal, Caitriona, Enda, Pat and Edel. Cherished grandmother to her grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Mary, Betty, Teresa, Bernadette, Claire, Bridget, . and Angela . Also Sheila RIP. Brothers Christy John and Pat, sons in law Seamus, Noel and Luis, daughters in law Jessica, Colette and Therese, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. (R32FW27). Removal on Friday morning to arrive at Ratheniska Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on Link; https://laoisfuneralslive.com/D

Kathleen Kelly - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, April 26 of Kathleen Kelly (née Keyes) of Off North Circular Road, Dublin 7, and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Predeceased by her loving husband and best friend Tom and her dear son Anthony. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her cherished daughter Bernadette and sons Frank and Larry, treasured grandchildren Mark, Sharon, Lisa, Luke, Stephen, Fiona, Louise and Antoinette and all her grandchildren living in America, her many great-grandchildren, her cherished one and only great-great grandson Reuben, daughters-in-law, a large extended family, good friends and lifelong neighbours with special mention to dear Una.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Mia and Jackie from Leo Street you were so kind and caring to Kathleen and it was very much appreciated. (Family flowers only, donations if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny to help them continue to help many families and their loved ones when needed).

Kathleen will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street, Dublin 1 on Friday, 29th Aprilfrom 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday morning at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, Berkeley Road, Dublin 7 followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

A live stream transmission of the Funeral Mass can be viewed via the following Church webcam link:-

https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-josephs-church-discalced-carmelites

Anne Condron - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, April 23 of Anne Condron of Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Skeirke, Borris in Ossory.

Predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers William, Johnny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Peter, sisters Teresa (Hanrahan), Bridie (Maher) and Joan (Madden), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home Skeirke, Borris in Ossory this Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (May 2nd) to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am , with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.

House Private Please on Monday morning. (Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding Funerals, wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking, advisable in the house, church and cemetery).

Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link:

https://m.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/

Seamus Maher - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Seamus Maher of Hawthorn Lodge, Ballacolla.



With deep regret the Maher family announce the sudden passing of their beloved Seamus while on holiday in Malta on Monday, 25th April 2022. Seamus will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aideen, sons Shane and Darren, daughters Clodagh and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Denise, adored granddaughter Laura, brothers Christy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Breda, Terri and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family.

Seamus was a man who greatly valued friendship and community. His family would like to acknowledge the love, support and sympathies extended to them from his large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.