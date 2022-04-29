Aslan announced as headliner of Portlaoise summer festival

Legendary Dublin band Aslan have just been announced as a headline act for a Laois summer festival.
The Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise will feature Aslan as their Saturday headliner act, on June 25.
The street festival runs from June 23 to 26 and celebrates Portlaoise's medieval past, with family friendly stall offering archery lessons and shield decorating at the foot of the town's 16th century stone fort walls.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday May 6, with more acts to be announced in the coming days.
