The countdown is on to Shine 2022 in Laois

Great excitement for Shine 2022 has been building up around Laois and beyond, according to co-organisers Laois Chamber.

On Saturday, 21st May, 32 amateur sporting teams from various parts of the country will be descending upon the stunning grounds of Emo Court vying to win the title of Ireland’s Fittest Team. A total prize fund of €10,000 will be up for grabs on the day.

Ciaran Finane of Finline Furniture, main sponsors of Shine 2022, spoke about the upcoming event.

“Finline Furniture are delighted to be the main sponsor of this amazing local event that will provide a showcase for all that is great about Laois, and we are looking forward to May 21st! We are really excited to be supporting Shine 2022 as the event will offer an important platform for sport, business and tourism in Laois and everything the county has to offer,” he said.

John Kirwan is Chairman of Emo GAA which is the co-organiser.

“Emo GAA had planned to hold Shine in 2020, but unfortunately we had to shelve these plans at the time because of the pandemic. We are delighted to be only a matter of weeks away from Shine 2022, and we hope that it will become an annual event that will continue to grow. We would like to thank all of our sponsors, as without their support this event would not have been possible. It promises to be a great family day out for everyone,” he said.

Apart from being a competition, Laois Chamber says Shine 2022 will showcase Laois businesses, arts, culture, tourism and sport in the unique setting of Emo Court, with the main house as a backdrop. Organisers expect 5,000 visitors on the day, with the event running from 9am to 6pm. The event will be a fun day out for all of the family, with free admission.

Caroline Hofman is the CEO of Laois Chamber.

“Laois Chamber is really looking forward to Shine 2022, and we are delighted to be supporting and collaborating with Emo GAA for this terrific event. It will be a super day out for all the family, with a range of trade stands exhibiting on the day around the main arena where the sporting events will be taking place, showcasing the very best of everything Laois has to offer,” she said.

Alison Browne, President of Laois Chamber, is also looking forward to the event.

“Shine 2022 will put the spotlight on all that is good in Laois from sport, food, crafts, vintage, tourism attractions, commerce, retail, festivals and lots more. With a large crowd of 5,000 people expected on the day, this is a date to put in your calendar and its free,” she said.

The official draw for teams will be taking place on Friday 6th May.

Visit www.shineinemo.ie for more information on the event and exhibitors, and to register for free general admission.

Organised by Emo GAA with the support of the OPW, Laois Chamber, and Laois Tourism, the event is also being sponsored by Laois-based Powerpoint Engineering, JK Autos, Midland Legal Solicitors, Clement Herron Real Estate and Alpha Wireless.





