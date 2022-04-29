Search

29 Apr 2022

Electronic tagging of prisoners of Portlaoise and other jails cost €1 million

Portlaoise Court

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Irish Prison Service has abandoned electronic tagging because of the cost  and value for money concerns.

Figures, released by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on prisoner to Laois/Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan, show that  total of €1,085,759 was spend on the electronic monitoring of 151 prisoners. The bill was run up between 2014 and 2021.

More than half the total money - €562,291 - was spend tagging 37 prisoners since 2018. The system cost €523,468 to tag 114 prisoners between 2014 and 2018.

Total cost of electronic monitoring by year is as follows:

2014 - €73,961
2015 - €153,682
2016 - €129,708
2017 - €166,117
2018 - €221,790
2019 - €166, 538
2020 - €139,512
2021 - €34,451

Total cost - €1,085,759

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee explained the situation in her reply.

Fair pay fight salvo fired at Minister by prison officers in Portlaoise and all jails

"Following a review in 2020, the Irish Prison Service, in consultation with the Department of Justice, decided not to renew the contract for electronic monitoring in January 2021".

"The Irish Prison Service published a tender for the provision of electronic tagging and monitoring of prisoners in 2019. I am advised that one response was received from the incumbent company, which met all technical and operational criteria.

Prison officer claim 'false statements' sending them to court 'unjustly'

"A submission recommending discontinuing the use of electronic monitoring, due to a number of factors, including the assessment in terms of the overall value for money, was carefully considered and decision not to proceed to tender award stage was communicated to the tender applicant in January 2021," the minister added.

The Government is proposing a law to give courts the power to tag sex offenders. The cost is set to be piloted before full introduction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media