Old Fort Quarter Festival returns to Laois town

After a two-year hiatus The Old Fort Quarter Festival returns to Portlaoise for the last weekend in June, from June 23rd to 26th.

This year’s festival promises to be the largest yet with a bulging line up that will include Main Stage performances in the Laois Music Centre, Heritage Events, Family Friendly Street Entertainment, Pub Trail and lots more!

Today we are delighted to announce that Aslan headline the Saturday night as part of their 40th Anniversary nationwide tour that culminates with a headline performance in the 3 Arena in September. We are delighted to work with MCD to secure this huge gig.

Tickets for all of the headline gigs go on sale on Friday May 6th at 9am from www.oldfortquarter.ie

Thanks to all involved in helping get this Community Festival back for 2022!

The Festival Committee is made up of local community including PJ Kavanagh, Michelle De Forge, Teddy Fennelly, Michael Parsons, Sean Murray, Kieran Lillis, Ger Mulhall, John Watchorne, Grellan Delaney, Michael Delaney and more.

The festival is supported by Laois Partnership and Laois County Council.