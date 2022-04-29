Search

29 Apr 2022

Fertiliser prices sees unbelievable traffic at Laois pig farm 

Slurry spreading season began on February 1

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Apr 2022 8:34 PM

An unbelievable amount of slurry is being transported on a Rosenallis road because of a pig farm that supplies affordable fertilisers to farmers.

So believes a Laois county councillor who says the road used at Rearymore needs to be repaired.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, tabled a motion at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials calling for work to be done.

“In recent times the amount of slurry on this road is unbelievable due to probably the price of fertiliser. There are tractors removing slurry on an hourly basis,” he said.

He said the road could not cope and laybys are needed. 

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said maintenance crews will attend to this road in the coming weeks.

The issue was raised the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

