Search

29 Apr 2022

Drivers on road out of Laois town treating it like Knock Airport

Drivers on road out of Laois town treating it like Knock Airport

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Measures to slow traffic leaving Mountrath toward the Slieve Blooms are needed urgently because drivers are speeding as if they were taking off at Knock Airport.

That’s the view of Cllr James Kelly, who raised the issue when tabling a motion at a recent meeting in Laois County Council.

He asked that the local authority carry out road widening safety measures at the Rushin Road Bridge adjacent to Mountrath Livestock Mart.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the Council has secured a grant of €50,000 to complete the required works to the bridge. He anticipated that these works will be completed in the summer of 2022.

Cllr Kelly welcomed the money for the work and said it is important for safety. However, he explained that more is needed on the road leading away from the bridge even though other work such as resurfacing has been completed.

“The problem is that certain motorists, when they go outside the speed limit in Mountrath, are taking off. It’s like a plane taking off in Knock Airport. A short runway and they are flying off up the mountain out the Rushin Road,” he said.

Turf ban pushing thousands of Laois Offaly families into poverty claims TD

Cllr Kelly said there are major road safety issues at the Cuddy household.

“Some members of the family have to stand on the road to make sure no car is coming,” he said.

Cllr Kelly outlined that visibility is badly restricted when they are exiting the house.

“I would hope that as part of the €50,000 project we put in traffic calming as a matter of urgency,” he said.

He proposed a ramp or flashing lights to deter speed. As for the bridge he hoped that its height could be addressed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media