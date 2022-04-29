Traffic calming called for in Laois village where child was knocked down

Road safety work in Clonaslee must be extended to the scene of a serious accident involving a child.

Laois County Councillor Seamus McDonald appealed to Laois County Council to carry out work to slow traffic at the cemetery as part of a package of safety measures in the town.

Cllr McDonald tabled a motion calling on the local authority to put in place traffic calming at the Mountmellick Road, Clonaslee and also Chapel Street.

He acknowledged previous safety work carried out but said more action is needed in the graveyard area.

“Six months ago there was a serious accident. A girl was knocked off her bicycle,” he said.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing.

“As part of the 2021 low cost safety improvement schemes a pedestrian crossing with flashing beacons as well as new line marking to reduce speed was installed on the Mountmellick Road outside Clonaslee.

“As part of the 2019 low cost safety improvement schemes a pedestrian crossing with flashing beacons as well as new line marking to reduce speed was installed on Chapel Street, Clonaslee. The Road Design Section is available to consult further with the Councillor on this matter if required,” he said.

The issue was raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.