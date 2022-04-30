Laois to play Shamrock Rovers legends in aid of young player with cancer

A special soccer game featuring legendary Shamrock Rovers and Laois players, will take place next Saturday.
The game is for a great cause, a talented 13 year old Laois player from Mountmellick United FC who is living with cancer.
Eoin Coss played not just soccer but GAA for his town and next weekend all are invited to come and support the fundraiser for him.
MUFC have outlined the busy day planned, which kicks off with an 'emerging talent' game.
"Saturday 7th of May a great day in store all for a great cause. 2.45pm our U11s vs Emerging talent. 4.30pm Laois legends vs Shamrock rovers legends.
"Then 6.30pm onto Moloney's Gaelic Bar for a great nights entertainment with the presentation to Eoin and a raffle as well. Tickets for the event €5, on sale in Moloneys, Hanlons, Turleys and the Coffee Pot," they say.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.