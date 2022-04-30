Search

30 Apr 2022

Laois to play Shamrock Rovers legends in aid of young player with cancer

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

30 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

A special soccer game featuring legendary Shamrock Rovers and Laois players, will take place next Saturday.

The game is for a great cause, a talented 13 year old Laois player from Mountmellick United FC who is living with cancer.

Eoin Coss played not just soccer but GAA for his town and next weekend all are invited to come and support the fundraiser for him.

MUFC have outlined the busy day planned, which kicks off with an 'emerging talent' game. 

"Saturday 7th of May a great day in store all for a great cause. 2.45pm our U11s vs Emerging talent. 4.30pm Laois legends vs Shamrock rovers legends.

"Then 6.30pm onto Moloney's Gaelic Bar for a great nights entertainment with the presentation to Eoin and a raffle as well. Tickets for the event €5, on sale in Moloneys, Hanlons, Turleys and the Coffee Pot," they say. 

News

