Deadly question asked by Laois Gardai who cut off 13 talking mobile drivers

Safety doesn't seem to have been on the mind of mobile phone drivers but they were left in no doubt about the deadly illegal risk they took after being stopped by Laois Gardai.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement on Saturday, April 30.
"Mountrath Gardaí today paid particular attention to mobile phone offences and found 13 drivers to be using their mobile phone. Fines issued," said Gardai.
They asked starkly: "Would it kill you to put it away?"
