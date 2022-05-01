Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, May 1, 2022

Denis Whelan - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, April 29 of Denis (Dor) Whelan of Kilmurray, Stradbally.



Unexpectedly. Beloved brother of Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Dor will repose in Michael's home in Kilmurray R32DD86 on Saturday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 9am tto The Church of The Assumption, The Heath for Requiem Mass at 9.30am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

John Foy - Ballyadams

The death took place on Friday, April 29 of John Foy of Ballyadams, and formerly of Leeds.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home. Beloved husband of Rita (Butler) and much-loved father of Caroline, Claire, Catriona and John, their daughter-in-law Erin and sons-in-law Matt and Jim. Adored grandfather of William, Jacqueline, James, Katy, Sean, Abigail, Davin, Alyssa, Ria, Holly and Sean. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Rosaleen and Maria, brothers Bernard and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home (Eircode R14 HP95) from 4pm-8pm on Sunday, 1st May, concluding with the Rosary. Funeral on Monday, 2nd May, at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyadams, with burial afterwards in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny.

Patrick Joseph Lalor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, April 28 of Patrick Joseph (P.J) Lalor of Retreat Park, Athlone and formerly of Cappanaclough, Abbeyleix.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom and Agnes and sister Annette (Doogue). Sadly missed by his loving sister Eleanor (Robinson) and brother Fr. Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 4pm to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Condron - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, April 23 of Anne Condron of Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Skeirke, Borris in Ossory.

Predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers William, Johnny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Peter, sisters Teresa (Hanrahan), Bridie (Maher) and Joan (Madden), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home Skeirke, Borris in Ossory this Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (May 2nd) to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am , with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.

House Private Please on Monday morning. (Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding Funerals, wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking, advisable in the house, church and cemetery).

Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link:

https://m.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/

Seamus Maher - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Seamus Maher of Hawthorn Lodge, Ballacolla.



With deep regret the Maher family announce the sudden passing of their beloved Seamus while on holiday in Malta on Monday, 25th April 2022. Seamus will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aideen, sons Shane and Darren, daughters Clodagh and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Denise, adored granddaughter Laura, brothers Christy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Breda, Terri and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family.

Seamus was a man who greatly valued friendship and community. His family would like to acknowledge the love, support and sympathies extended to them from his large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.