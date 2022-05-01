Search

01 May 2022

Cool Cua set for Laois homecoming with Portlaoise gig

Dunamaise welcomes Cua, one of the most amazing bands to come from Laois over the last decade, as they return home after a 15-date UK tour to play at Dunamaise Arts Centre on Saturday 7th May.

The bands gig marks the release of their new album Oh Sun Shine Down – which they acknowledge as something very positive, born out of the lockdown. It is a departure from their traditional recording settings and moving to remote recording where necessary. Out of this period of time they persevered and continued writing and recording. The new album has a very spiritual line running through it, in the sense of all the loss we have experienced over the last few years and what there may be; to be hopeful in the coming years.

This fourth recorded album from cua is their most expansive from an instrumentation point of view. As everyone’s world became more limited physically, they decided to have less limits internally with their music. They just did what they felt was right and what kept them sane. They drew inspiration from the little big things, most of which revolve around the sun, hence the album title, Oh Sun Shine Down - again going back to the phases and cycles they experienced every day and beyond.

"We really missed what we feel is at the vibrant core of Cua, which is getting out there to play for people. We love being on tour and playing for people, we love bringing them the cua experience and the amazing feedback and sense of community. We have truly missed this….” vocalist and guitarist, Shane Booth

This gig at Dunamaise welcomes Cua home after a 15 date UK tour and promises to be one hell of a show!

Tickets are priced €20/€18 and on sale from Dunamaise.ie or from Dunamaise Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 .

