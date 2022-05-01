Search

01 May 2022

Laois council asked to learn Kilkenny in tackling dangerous bends

laois kilkenny

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council’s staff have been asked to look at road safety work done in Kilkenny as part of improving safety at the most dangerous bends in south and west Laois.

The proposal was made by Cllr James Kelly, Independent, when he and other councillors met officials at a recent meeting.

Cllr Kelly tabled a motion calling on the Council to carry out a survey in the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District Area to identify its “most dangerous roadway bends”.

He also called for money to be secured to install flashing warning enhancements on the already fixed chevron warning signs.

He gave an example in neighbouring Kilkenny.

“It is a very dangerous bend on the road between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown. There are really bad bends at a railway bridge. It (measures taken) does alert you,” he said.

He said motorists are driving faster on roads that are not safe for speed.

“Most crashes do not happen on motorways but on rural, county or urban conventional roads. Most dangerous bends related injuries and fatal crashes involve single vehicles and hitting fixed obstacles,” he said.

As a result he proposed that chevron signs need to be erected alongside existing signs. He added that survey, while it may involve resources, is needed for safety reason.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, said money to make safe a dangerous bend he knows was not spent because land could not be secured to carry out the work.

No ban on burning of peat is being proposed insists Laois Minister

Fianna Fáil Minister says he backed Government alternative to Sinn Féin proposed motion

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, backed Cllr Kelly’s motion as a great ideal.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the Council will meet the Cllr Kelly to identify locations of concern with a view to undertaking a survey of these locations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media