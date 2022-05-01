Search

01 May 2022

Help sought in Laois to with old Portarlington school photo

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 May 2022 8:33 PM

A Laois native who lives in London is looking for local help to identify her sister in an old school class photo.
Jean Barnfield (nee Walsh), lived with her parents and siblings in St Michael's Park, Portarlington until 1955 when they moved to London.

She contacted the Leinster Express asking for help with a photo taken about 1949/50 at the Presentation Convent

Jean says the boy far left in the back row is her older brother Jimmy.

She says her eldest sister Sheila, should be in the photo but her family is finding it hard to identify her.

She hopes local people can help to provide more information by email to jeanbarnfield@hotmail.com

