Laois community hits the mark with thousands of euro for vital Laois Hospice care

Cheque presentation to Laois Hospice
Care provided for people in need of hospice care in Laois has received a big boost thanks to the funds raised by the latest edition of the St Stephen's Day Walk in Clonslee.
The Committee of Clonaslee St.Stephens Day Walk gathered on Sunday, April 10 to present a cheque for €23,235 to Laois Hospice in Clonaslee Heritage Centre.
Sheila Bourke had the honour of handing over the funds raised to Seamus O'Donoghue (Chairman, Laois Hospice Foundation) on behalf of the Committee.
The fundraiser is made possible by hardworking group of local volunteers, who have been coming together for three decades to host our annual walk on December 26 in aid of hospice care.
The 2021 edition was the first in person event walk to be held since the pandemic begun.
Edel and Joe Slevin, Anna Snell, Eilish Dunne, Mai Feighery, Lucy Rowney, Anne Dunne, Mary O'Keeffe, Martina Donovan and Niall Bourke were among those who attended the presentation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.