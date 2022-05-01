Search

01 May 2022

Laois community hits the mark with thousands of euro for vital Laois Hospice care

Laois community hits the mark with thousands of euro for vital Laois Hospice care

Cheque presentation to Laois Hospice

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 May 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Care provided for people in need of hospice care in Laois has received a big boost thanks to the funds raised by the latest edition of the St Stephen's Day Walk in Clonslee.

The Committee of Clonaslee St.Stephens Day Walk gathered on Sunday, April 10 to present a cheque for €23,235 to Laois Hospice in Clonaslee Heritage Centre.

Sheila Bourke had the honour of handing over the funds raised to Seamus O'Donoghue (Chairman, Laois Hospice Foundation) on behalf of the Committee.

The fundraiser is made possible by hardworking group of local volunteers, who have been coming together for three decades to host our annual walk on December 26 in aid of hospice care.

The 2021 edition was the first in person event walk to be held since the pandemic begun.

Edel and Joe Slevin, Anna Snell, Eilish Dunne, Mai Feighery, Lucy Rowney, Anne Dunne, Mary O'Keeffe, Martina Donovan and Niall Bourke were among those who attended the presentation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media