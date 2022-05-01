Laois charity Path invites you to help the homeless

Volunteers at Easter
The Laois charity that helps homeless people especially on the streets of Dublin is inviting local people to find out more about what they do and how they can get help.
The Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (Path) issued the appeal.
"We are holding an open meeting, where you can find out about our organisation and ways of getting involved," they say.
The meeting takes place on the May 10 in the Parish Centre at 7.30pm. All are welcome.
