Death Notices for Laois - Monday, May 2, 2022

Martin Duggan - Cullohill

The death took place on Saturday, April 30 of Martin Duggan of Kilmacanogue, Bray, Wicklow, Rathdrum, Wicklow and Cullohill.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (nee Kitt), his brothers Ned, Peader, Bill and Jim, his sisters Maura, Nancy and Teresa. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Séamus, Finbarr, Michael and Mary Kate, his sister Nora, daughters in law Nora and Áine, son in law Dave, grandchildren Harmony, Justin, Luca, Pascal, Tomás, Mary Sue and Emilia, his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Arrangements later.

John Foy - Ballyadams

The death took place on Friday, April 29 of John Foy of Ballyadams, and formerly of Leeds.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home. Beloved husband of Rita (Butler) and much-loved father of Caroline, Claire, Catriona and John, their daughter-in-law Erin and sons-in-law Matt and Jim. Adored grandfather of William, Jacqueline, James, Katy, Sean, Abigail, Davin, Alyssa, Ria, Holly and Sean. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Rosaleen and Maria, brothers Bernard and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home (Eircode R14 HP95) from 4pm-8pm on Sunday, 1st May, concluding with the Rosary. Funeral on Monday, 2nd May, at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyadams, with burial afterwards in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny.

Anne Condron - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, April 23 of Anne Condron of Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Skeirke, Borris in Ossory.

Predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers William, Johnny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Peter, sisters Teresa (Hanrahan), Bridie (Maher) and Joan (Madden), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home Skeirke, Borris in Ossory this Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (May 2nd) to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am , with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.

House Private Please on Monday morning. (Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding Funerals, wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking, advisable in the house, church and cemetery).

Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link:

https://m.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/