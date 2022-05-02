Laois council housing waiting list grows longer

Photo by Pixabay
The number of people waiting for a council home in Laois has risen.
There are 15 more names added to Laois Count Council's housing list, up from 1746 in March, to 1,761 in April.
The number of people on the list that don't have HAP supported private rented accommodation while they wait, has risen by 29 , from 818 to 847.
However the number of homeless children and adults staying in emergency accommodation fell from 14 and 18 respectively, to 9 and 12.
There were 30 homeless presentations and five emergency cases last month, making a total of 75 and 25 so far in 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.