02 May 2022

Laois council housing waiting list grows longer

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 May 2022 12:33 PM

The number of people waiting for a council home in Laois has risen.

There are 15 more names added to Laois Count Council's housing list, up from 1746 in March, to 1,761 in April.

The number of people on the list that don't have HAP supported private rented accommodation while they wait, has risen by 29 , from 818 to 847.

However the number of homeless children and adults staying in emergency accommodation fell from 14 and 18 respectively, to 9 and 12.

There were 30 homeless presentations and five emergency cases last month, making a total of 75 and 25 so far in 2022.

