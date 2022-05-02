Search

02 May 2022

'Exhausted' Laois pet rescue charity announces closure

One of the animals taken in by Cara Rescue in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 May 2022 1:33 PM

A Laois based pet rescue charity that rescues and rehomes dogs from all over Ireland and beyond, has announced it has temporarily closed.

Cara Rescue Dogs based in Mountmellick, made their announcement on May 1, citing exhaustion by their volunteers as the number of unwanted "pandemic dogs" soars.

"Sadly it has come to this... Without more foster homes and funds we simply cannot take in any more dogs. Every foster home is full and our volunteers are exhausted.

"Please if you have ever considered fostering now is the time. We all knew the pandemic dogs would impact the rescue world. But we genuinely never thought it would be this bad," Cara Rescue Dogs say.

They are also out of funds.

"Its not just people looking to give up their dogs, the amount of injured and sick dogs has also exhausted our funds. And what scares us most is we know it hasn't even peaked yet.

"The volume of unwanted puppies/dogs, the pounds are full, the rescues are full, our hearts are heavy and empty because the words that hurt us most is us saying "no we can't help".

"Please email caraadoptions@hotmail.com for a foster application if you can help save a life.. All food, bedding, toys, leads, vet bills etc will be fully covered by us, all we ask is you temporarily love a dog while we find a forever home for your guest.
Please help us to help them," the group stated.

See more on their website cararescuedogs.com

