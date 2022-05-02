Search

02 May 2022

Vandalism of Portlaoise Tidy Towns landscaping condemned

Vandalism of Portlaoise Tidy Towns planter condemned

The overturned floral display in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 May 2022 2:33 PM

Portlaoise Tidy Towns, Minister of State Pippa Hackett and many local supporters have condemned vandalism of one of their floral displays in the town this weekend.

A large planter was overturned onto the road on James Fintan Lalor Avenue, with local people suggesting that CCTV cameras be checked to find the vandals.

"So much effort and hard work goes into keeping the town looking well. It is very sad and disappointing that a small minority think nothing of vandalism and damaging public property," the volunteer group said this May Bank Holiday Monday, sharing this image.

Laois Offaly Green Party Minister Hackett offered her support.

"So frustrating and disheartening. Keep up the great work. Good will win out," she said.

'Exhausted' Laois pet rescue charity announces closure

The public have reacted with anger to the vandalism.

"Know respect let's hope they are seen on cctv end made to give a week of there time to Tidy Town people," one said.

"CCTV is needed badly in our town. Disscrasful," another wrote.

"Shocking I'm sure there must be cctv there even at supermacs," another commenter said. 

"Hope the culprit is caught on cameras," another supporter said.

Portlaoise was named as the IBAL Ireland's Cleanest Town during 2021, with huge credit given to the many hard working volunteers in Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

