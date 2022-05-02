Workplace accident at Laois cheese plant under investigation

The Glanbia Cheese EU plant in Portlaoise
An accident has taken place at the new Glanbia Cheese EU factory in Portlaoise.
It is understood that a staff member was injured, on Friday April 29.
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to the Leinster Express that it has launched an investigation.
"The HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such there is no further detail available at this time."
The new €130 million state-of-the-art mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility opened one year ago in Laois County Council's J17 National Enterprise Park, employing some 170 staff at that time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.