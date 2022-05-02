Search

02 May 2022

Workplace accident at Laois cheese plant under investigation

The Glanbia Cheese EU plant in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 May 2022 7:33 PM

An accident has taken place at the new Glanbia Cheese EU factory in Portlaoise.

It is understood that a staff member was injured, on Friday April 29.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to the Leinster Express that it has launched an investigation.

"The HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such there is no further detail available at this time." 

The new €130 million state-of-the-art mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility opened one year ago in Laois County Council's J17 National Enterprise Park, employing some 170 staff at that time.

News

