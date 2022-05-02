Search

02 May 2022

Suspended sentence for Laois man with 'colourful past'

Reporter:

Express Reporter

02 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man with “an appalling” criminal record was spared jail at a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court. 

Darren McInerney, 35, of 11 Colliers Court, Portlaoise was arrested for abusing members of door staff at a venue on Main Street in Portlaoise on April 3.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the man was arrested outside a venue as he had been abusive towards door staff. He told the court that the man had “a colourful past” and had amassed 132 previous convictions. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was married with three dependent children. He had been celebrating a christening and he and his wife had decided to go to the venue. However, once there they were told to come back in 30 mins. When they returned a half an hour later, they were told to go for a cigarette, which they did, said Mr Meagher. He claimed it was on the third occasion that his client became upset because his wife was getting cold and she was upset. 

Mr Meagher said his client was apologetic and had gone to the venue the following night to apologise but it was closed. “He realises the guards have better things to do,” he said. Mr Meagher said that while his client had a number of previous convictions, his last conviction for threatening and abusive behaviour would have been five years ago. 

Judge Patricia Cronin described his record as appalling, “35 years of age to have 132 previous, no other word to describe it than appalling,” she said. 

Despite his record, Judge Cronin gave the man credit for his early plea and accepted that he hadn’t face a similar charge in five years. She handed the man a two month sentence which she suspended for 12 months.

News

