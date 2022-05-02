Search

02 May 2022

Almost every Laois rental home found non-compliant by inspectors

Almost every Laois rental home found non-compliant by inspectors

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 May 2022 10:33 PM

Almost every single rental home inspected in Laois so far in 2022 has been found to be non-compliant.

Laois County Council has reported that of the 169 houses and apartments it's inpectors have visited so far this year, 167 required letters to be sent to the landlord to list improvements to be made.

"All private rented dwellings must comply with the Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations 2019 and the local authority has no discretion in this regard," the council reported to the April meeting.

They said inspections are carried out on every type of rented property, private and local authority, whether the rent is subsidised by the HAP scheme.

The letter sent give a list of works that are needed to be carried out, and a time limit to carry them out, with consequences including fines or prosecution. 

Last month, councillors accused the council of sending "threatening" letters with "ridiculous" demands that they warned would result in landlords leaving the market and evicting tenants. Read more below.

This April, the council's housing section reported that they got back "very few communications" from landlords, and instead just technical queries, noting that there was "an understanding of the need to comply with the regulations".

"If a property owner is anxious about aspects of an improvement letter issued, they can contact the local authority and be assured that a reasonable practical approach will be taken to give them the opportunity to address the issues".

However the council added that if urgent works were not done, it can issue fines or prosecutions, to ensure the health and safety of tenants. 

Vandalism of Portlaoise Tidy Towns landscaping condemned

The council has a target to meet of 1,181 inspections in 2022, with 191 carried out by the time of the April council meeting.

Cllr Willie Aird queried why the number told to make improvements is so high. 

"That's fierce high. Those letters meant there was something wrong. How are they so high? Is is so strict or are you ticking boxes for the department?" he said.

Angela McEvoy is the Director of Services for Housing.

"There are varying degrees in the works asked for. Some are lengthy but some are small and can be turned around," she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media