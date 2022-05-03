Search

03 May 2022

Volunteers help clean Laois riverside park

Volunteers help clean Laois riverside park

Back row: Gráinne O’Reilly; Brid Sheehan; Stephen Kelly and Ronan Walsh. Front row: Maeve O’Reilly and Anne Moore

Leinster Express reporter

03 May 2022

news@leinsterexpress.ie


Gas Networks Ireland employees joined An Taisce’s nationwide anti-litter campaign to mark National Spring Clean month which took place throughout April. 

The sustainability team from Gas Networks Ireland volunteered as litter pickers for the day to clean up the River Triogue Linear Park in Portlaoise.

The National Spring Clean has been running for more than two decades, with some 85,000 clean-ups organised in that period by An Taisce.

Three bags of litter were collected in just an hour and removed as part of the company’s commitment to supporting environmental, social and economic sustainability. As an organisation, Gas Networks Ireland and its employees have backed over 52,000 hours of social inclusion and environmental education initiatives within communities across Ireland, with staff completing over 890-hours of volunteering.

Speaking about the volunteering initiative, Gas Networks Ireland’s Social Sustainability Manager Gráinne O’Reilly, said:

“It’s important to us to support the communities in which we operate. Gas Networks Ireland connects over 9,000 homes and business in County Laois to Ireland’s national gas network.

“I’m very proud to have been part of the National Spring Clean month. Volunteering is a key part of our social engagement. Staff contribute to a range of causes in their communities and giving back to local communities, gives our staff a great sense of purpose.”

Gas Networks Ireland was recently named Green Public Sector Organisation of the Year at the 2022 Green Awards. This was the third year in a row that Gas Networks Ireland has been recognised for their commitment to sustainability.

Their fourth annual Sustainability Report, which is in line with the Global Reporting Initiative standard and includes more highlights from 2021, will be published later this quarter.



