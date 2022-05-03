Search

03 May 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Sean Ramsbottom - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Sean Ramsbottom of Fossey, Timahoe. 

Predeceased by his brother Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by his wife, Breid, sons and daughters, John, Martin, Margaret, Willie and Bernadette, brothers Billy and Noel, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Marie-Goretti, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, sons-in-law Liam and Kevin, partners Anne and Rita, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home (R32EC80) on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Family time on Wednesday morning. Removal from his home at 11.15am to St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Due to little WiFi in the Area, Sean’s Funeral Mass will be viewable from 2pm on Wednesday, via link;

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmoloneyfuneraldirector

Danny Phelan - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, May 2 of Daniel (Danny) Phelan of Oldtown, Cullohill.

Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Barber). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, daughter Noelle (Hickey), sons Padraig and Donal, sisters Sister Mary Theresa (San Antonio, Texas), Margaret and Catherine, brother John, son in law David, daughter in law Patricia (nee Halligan), Donal's fiancée Amy, his adored grandchildren Jack, Gráinne and Darragh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Patrick Moss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Patrick (Paddy) Moss of 11 Esker Gate, Mountmellick. 

Peacefully, in the care of The Staff at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Retired Bord na Mona employee. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Sean. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Devoted father to his sons and daughters and devoted grandfather to Aisling. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons John and his partner Janet and Paddy and his partner Val, daughters Valerie and Annette, sisters Myra, Carmel and Agnes, brother Billy, extended family, neighbours, former work colleagues, relatives and many friends.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Eddie Mulhall - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Eddie Mulhall of Roskelton, Mountrath. 

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Arabella and Robert, brothers John, George, Richard and Martin, sisters Mabel and Gladys. Sadly missed by his children Jamie and Mckayla, partner Helena, sisters Nowell and Joan, brother Bertie, brother-in-law Paul, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Sr. Immaculata Ryan - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Sr. Immaculata (Kathleen) Ryan, formerly of Durrow and Presentation Convent, Maynooth.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, her sisters Nora, Mamie and Julia. Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, her brothers Paddy and Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

George Webster - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of George Webster of Chapel Street, Mountmellick. 

Retired Bord na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty and family.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Martin Duggan - Cullohill

The death took place on Saturday, April 30 of Martin Duggan of Kilmacanogue, Bray, Wicklow, Rathdrum, Wicklow and Cullohill.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (nee Kitt), his brothers Ned, Peader, Bill and Jim, his sisters Maura, Nancy and Teresa. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Séamus, Finbarr, Michael and Mary Kate, his sister Nora, daughters in law Nora and Áine, son in law Dave, grandchildren Harmony, Justin, Luca, Pascal, Tomás, Mary Sue and Emilia, his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

