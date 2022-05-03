Search

03 May 2022

Funding application lodged for new footpath at Laois amenity

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

03 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie


A funding application has been lodged for a footpath from the Final Furlong to Derries Woods.

Cllr PJ Kelly had asked  “That Laois County Council consider putting in a footpath from the car park area of the Final Furlong, Ballybrittas down to the entrance of the Derries Woods at Rathdaire Church.”

He said that a lot of people walk in the woods and it became very popular during the Covid lockdown.  However, he said the carpark is quite small and people were parking in areas where they shouldn’t have been. 

“More people might park in the village if that footpath was available,” he explained. 

In his response to the motion, Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh stated: “Laois County Council has obtained a quotation for these works at €63k including vat. An application was submitted to the NTA in 2021 for funding to construct this footpath (c.650m in length). These works would be subject to the funding being made available.

Cllr Aidan Mullins expressed his support for the project. “€63,000, it’s good value for money,” he said. 

The issue was raised at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

