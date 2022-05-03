Pre-application consultation for Laois wind farm lodged

A developer has lodged a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanala in relation to a proposed Laois wind farm.
The proposed development would consist of 13 wind turbines with the potential to generate 86 megawatts of electricity and all associated works.
Coolglass Wind Farm Limited are behind the proposed development which would cover the townlands of Fossy Upper, Aghoney, Gorreelagh, Knocklead, Scotland, Brennanshill, Monamantry, Coolglass, Crissard and Kylenabehy.
No planning application has yet been lodged for the proposed wind farm. However, the developers may decide to apply after pre-application consultation. A decision on the pre-application consultation is due to be made on August 23.
