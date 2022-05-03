Search

03 May 2022

Amazing Ukraine artist begins huge mural for Laois Tidy Towns group

A mural completed in Ukraine by Yana Koretska

Lynda Kiernan

03 May 2022 7:33 PM

Portlaoise is about to get a stunning huge piece of street art, thanks to a young talented Ukrainian artist.

Yana Koretska, 27, who has a Masters in Monumental Painting as well as a BA in Fine Art, has begun a 10 metre long artwork on the walkway into the People's Park.

Yana fled from Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, and is now staying with relatives in Portlaoise.

She has been commissioned by Portlaoise Tidy Towns who were eager to support and integrate the new Ukrainian refugee community.

Vincent Booth is a member of Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

"We found out about Yana's work through Laois Integration Network, and when we saw some of her work, we realised it was absolutely amazing. 

Yana began her painting on May 3 and it is expected to take four weeks to complete but she is flying along.

"We have chosen a biodiversity theme featuring native flora and fauna, so it will be both nice to look at and educational. It will follow the Triogue Blueway walk from James Fintan Lalor side. 

"She is doing a great job. This is what Tidy Towns is all about. Being inclusive in the community. We are delighted we could get someone from Ukraine who can put their take on it and feel part of the community," Vincent said.

A time lapse recording will be presented of the mural when it is complete. Yana will be reimbursed for her time by the group. 

See Yana's online portfolio of work herehttps://yanakoretska.myportfolio.com/

