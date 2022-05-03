Search

03 May 2022

Money mule facing far reaching consequences

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

03 May 2022 10:33 PM

A “money mule” admitted he received “a few pound” for allowing over €20,000 to be lodged in his account, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.

Adam Quigley 22, of 4 Willow Park, Athlone, Co Westmeath appeared in court charged with money laundering in relation to the deposit of €21,475.12  into his AIB account at Lyster Square in Portlaoise on June 10, 2019. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai were alerted to the transaction but by the time they acted the money had been distributed to other bank accounts. He described the defendant as an alleged “money mule” and explained, he had “admitted during questioning that he had received a few pound” for letting his account be used as a “mule" account. Sgt Kirby said the detective investigating the case “said he was co-operative” with gardai. 

Barrister Louise Troy said there was a guilty plea in the case.  “These types of offence are all too common these days,” she told the court.  She explained that her client had only just completed his leaving certificate at the time of the offence.  Ms Troy said he had been doing a culinary arts course in Athlone and was working while at college. She said he has no previous convictions and was co-operative with gardai. 

She claimed her client had been “very naive” and “may have thought he wasn’t doing any harm.” She said he was willing to engage with probation services and that he had no addiction or other issues. “He comes across as a gentleman who is very anxious to put this matter in the past,” she added.  Ms Troy said her client now recognises the position he has put himself in and is very apologetic. 

Judge Patricia Cronin noted the defendant has no previous convictions. However, she said, a conviction is “going to have far reaching consequences, probably more than he would have thought.”  Judge Cronin ordered a probation report and put the matter back to June 23.

