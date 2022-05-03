Man has little memory of smashing windows

A man admitted smashing windows and abusing gardai despite having “very little recollection” of the incident.

James Jordan 31, of Newtown, Ballybrophy, Laois was charged with smashing two front windows of property in Meadowbrook, Mountrath and the window of a shop on Main Street in Mountrath on August 16 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the initial criminal damage incident had arisen due to a “dispute with a former landlord” but it was unknown why the shop had been damaged. Gardai found the accused in a “very drunk state” in Knockanina on the night in question and he was arrested. While in custody at the garda station he had ripped a mattress rendering it unusable, added Sgt Kirby.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said there was a plea in respect of all matters. “He has very little recollection,” he told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. Mr Meagher said his client has had difficulties with drink and drugs. “He would say there was a triggering event and he over indulged in drink and substances,” Mr Meagher told the court.

Mr Meagher said his client wants to turn over a new leaf and “he wishes to issue an apology to all parties affected by his behaviour on the night.”

Judge Patricia Cronin said she would like to see a probation report in relation to the matter. Noting the guilty pleas, she remanded the defendant on continuing bail to June 2 for finalisation of the case.