Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Kathleen O'Connor - Ballylinan

The death took place on Wednesday, May 4 of Kathleen O'Connor of Carlow Road, Ballylinan.



In her 99th year. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, Paddy and Martin, daughter Agnes, brothers Tom and Joe, sisters Peggy and Breda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) on Thursday evening (5th May) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan (via Carlow Road, Ballylinan), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Adrian Kelly - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, May 3 of Adrian Kelly of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Killoscully, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick. Pre-deceased by his baby son David and mother-in-law Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents Geraldine and Tommy, brothers Desmond, Thomas, Alan and Mark, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving in St. Moula's Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/CDL-7G_LsEQ

Kathleen Byrne - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, April 28 of Kathleen Byrne of Cabra, Dublin and formerly of Durrow.

After a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at The Mater Hospital, Kathleen, beloved mother of Geraldine. Pre-deceased by her brother Mick; Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brothers Paddy, Joe and Billy, sisters Margaret and Bernadette, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Faussagh Avenue, Cabra. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Christ the King, Cabra arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/cabra

The Cremation Service can be viewed at approximately 11.40am by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Maura Whelan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, May 3 of Maura (Maureen) Whelan of Dublin and Borris-in-Ossory, Laois



Peacefully, in the Bon Secours Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Stasia and brother Seán. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, Harry, Bill and Dan, by her sisters, Rita (Arrigan), Eileen (White), Kathleen (Elson), her sisters-in-law, Joan and Kathleen, her brothers-in-law Don and Patrick, her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large group of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday 4th, from 3pm to 5pm at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack (018394719). Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. John the Evangelist Church, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack Dublin 5 https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-church.

Removal afterwards to Borris-in-Ossory, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Canice’s Church, Borris-in-Ossory on Friday 6th at 11am https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/ followed by burial in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

Sean Ramsbottom - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Sean Ramsbottom of Fossey, Timahoe.



Predeceased by his brother Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by his wife, Breid, sons and daughters, John, Martin, Margaret, Willie and Bernadette, brothers Billy and Noel, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Marie-Goretti, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, sons-in-law Liam and Kevin, partners Anne and Rita, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home (R32EC80) on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Family time on Wednesday morning. Removal from his home at 11.15am to St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Due to little WiFi in the Area, Sean’s Funeral Mass will be viewable from 2pm on Wednesday, via link;

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmoloneyfuneraldirector

Danny Phelan - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, May 2 of Daniel (Danny) Phelan of Oldtown, Cullohill.



Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Barber). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, daughter Noelle (Hickey), sons Padraig and Donal, sisters Sister Mary Theresa (San Antonio, Texas), Margaret and Catherine, brother John, son in law David, daughter in law Patricia (nee Halligan), Donal's fiancée Amy, his adored grandchildren Jack, Gráinne and Darragh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Patrick Moss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Patrick (Paddy) Moss of 11 Esker Gate, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the care of The Staff at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Retired Bord na Mona employee. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Sean. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Devoted father to his sons and daughters and devoted grandfather to Aisling. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons John and his partner Janet and Paddy and his partner Val, daughters Valerie and Annette, sisters Myra, Carmel and Agnes, brother Billy, extended family, neighbours, former work colleagues, relatives and many friends.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery. House Private Please. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Eddie Mulhall - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Eddie Mulhall of Roskelton, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Arabella and Robert, brothers John, George, Richard and Martin, sisters Mabel and Gladys. Sadly missed by his children Jamie and Mckayla, partner Helena, sisters Nowell and Joan, brother Bertie, brother-in-law Paul, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath pn Tuesday evening from 7pm. Reposing on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Roskelton Church (eircode R32 RR77), for Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon at 3pm, followed by Burial in St. Peter's Churchyard, Mountrath.

Sr. Immaculata Ryan - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of Sr. Immaculata (Kathleen) Ryan, formerly of Durrow and Presentation Convent, Maynooth.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, her sisters Nora, Mamie and Julia. Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, her brothers Paddy and Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock on Wednesday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.45pm to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for Evening Prayers at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

George Webster - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 2 of George Webster of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.



Retired Bord na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty and family Imelda, Elizabeth, Martina, Caroline, George, Keith, Julie and Susan, son in law Rob, grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funersl Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from Moloney's Friday morning at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Martin Duggan - Cullohill

The death took place on Saturday, April 30 of Martin Duggan of Kilmacanogue, Bray, Wicklow, Rathdrum, Wicklow and Cullohill.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (nee Kitt), his brothers Ned, Peader, Bill and Jim, his sisters Maura, Nancy and Teresa. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Séamus, Finbarr, Michael and Mary Kate, his sister Nora, daughters in law Nora and Áine, son in law Dave, grandchildren Harmony, Justin, Luca, Pascal, Tomás, Mary Sue and Emilia, his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal to St Fergal's Church Bray on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.15pm. The cremation service can be viewed live on the following link https://www.mountjerome.ie