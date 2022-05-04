Book of condolence to be opened for Garda Adrian Kelly in Laois

A book of condolence for the late Garda Adrian Kelly will be opened in Borris in Ossory Garda Station at 3pm today.
Gardai announced the move on social media. They said: “It is with great sadness we learned of the death yesterday of Garda Adrian Kelly of Borris in Ossary Garda station, Adrian was a highly regarded friend and colleague and served the people of Rathdowney and Borris in Ossary with distinction, a very competitive sport man, a proud Ballinahinch and Tipperary man and devoted husband and father. He lived and worked within the community he served, and hurled with his local Kyle Gaa club, our sympathies go out to his wife Maria, his daughters Sarah and Emma and all the Kelly family, May Adrian rest in peace, Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.