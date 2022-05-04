Search

04 May 2022

Laois farmer raises over €11,000 for Down Syndrome including birthday gifts

Laois farmer raises over €11,000 for Down Syndrome including birthday gifts

Paul Moore with partner Ellie at his 60th birthday

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 May 2022 2:33 PM

A kind hearted Laois farmer has raised over €11,000 for the Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, including generously donating his 60th birthday gifts.

Paul Ryan from Camross had already raised €10,000 last year by selling a bullock he reared, at the mart in Roscrea.

It was towards building the planned 'field of dreams' training centre for Laois people with Down Syndrome, levelling the playing field so they can get properly paid jobs. 

He decided to keep going for his big birthday on April 15, celebrated with family and friends in Mountrath Golf Club.

Paul asked for donations to the Laois Down Syndrome "Field of Dreams" Employment Training Centre of Excellence in Abbeyleix, in lieu of presents.

He managed to raise another €1,000 which he formally presented to the Down Syndrome branch members at the golf club, ensuring the member enjoyed refreshments to boot.

Below: Paul presents the cheque to Eoghan Gorman and Shane Greene, Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Michael Gorman from the charity thanked Paul.

"It is a trememdous amount for one individual to raise. We hope that other people will look at this and so something similar. People with Down Syndrome deserve the same opportunities that the rest of us take for granted," he said.

The charity recently signed a lease for the Field of Dreams project on a site in Abbeyleix. It is hoped that with ongoing fundraising, they will install temporary training rooms and an office there within 12 months.

Amazing Ukraine artist begins huge mural for Laois Tidy Towns group

No creche spaces available in growing Laois town

The aim is to train adults with Down Syndrome so Laois employers will take them on, be it in full or part-time paid roles. It would give huge independence and confidence to members, but Michael said there is an upside for employers too.

"Anyone with Down Syndrome employees has seen productivity rise, sick days reduce and a general happiness around the workplace because of the type of atmosphere it brings, so there is a real dividend for everyone," he said.

"

View their website and make a donation here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media