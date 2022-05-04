Search

04 May 2022

Over 2,000 volunteers helped clean up Laois this Spring

Over 2,000 volunteers helped clean up Laois this Spring

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

04 May 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Over 2,000 Laois volunteers have taken part in organised clean-ups throughout the county for National Spring Clean 2022.

Almost 50 groups from Laois registered to carry out clean-ups this year, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year. 

Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter. National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise regular clean-up events all year long. 

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 23 years, the initiative has been highlighting the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem. 

This year, the campaign returned to it’s usual month long clean up after two years of restricted clean-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The initiative is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.  

National Spring Clean 2022 has been an amazing opportunity for communities to come together and do their bit for their local environment, contribute to creating a more sustainable community, be with like-minded people and make a difference. 

This year the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with the National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbours or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together. 

Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan said: “The statistics for what the National Spring Clean achieves every year are staggering and are a real testament to the energy, drive and community commitment of volunteers up and down the country, who come out and work hard together to protect, enhance and clear up our local environments. 

It’s unpaid, largely unsung and often unseen work that improves the quality of life for all of us. I would like to salute your work and express my gratitude for the hours of selfless volunteer work that help make National Spring Clean such a critical part of the annual environmental calendar here.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign. My Department will continue to provide support to the campaign and I look forward to the many events that will be held countrywide,” added Mr Ryan. 

National Spring Clean, Chairperson, Michael John O’Mahony, said:  “The work and efforts of volunteers, groups and Local Authorities all over the country for National Spring  Clean in 2022 has been truly amazing. A big thank you to everyone who made it such a success; in fact the most successful National Spring since the first National Spring Clean in 1999. Go raibh mile maith agaibh go leir.”

Mars Wrigley Ireland Corporate Affairs Manager, Nicola Forde stated:  “It’s been fantastic to see people, businesses and community groups across Ireland get behind the National Spring Clean again this year. Our own team rolled up their sleeves and hosted a spring clean event in Dublin earlier this month which was a huge success. We continue to champion programmes like the National Spring Clean that support a cleaner, greener environment.”  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media