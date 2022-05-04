Council to inspect 'deadly dangerous' Laois junction

Mullin’s Cross in Vicarstown was described as “deadly dangerous” at a recent council meeting.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy raised the issue at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District. He stated that: “That this Council inspect Mullin’s Cross, Vicarstown with a view to making it safe for all road users.”
He told the meeting that “it is deadly dangerous. You have to go out nearly to the middle of the road to see what’s coming from Emo.”
In his response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh stated: “Laois County Council will arrange to inspect this junction to determine the scope of works required.”
