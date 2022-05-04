Search

04 May 2022

Laois Offaly Minister welcomes investment in NPWS

NPWS investment welcomed by Laois Offaly Minister

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

04 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Local Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett has welcomed the investment of €55 million in the National Parks and Wildlife Service(NPWS). 

The investment will see the NPWS employ 60 additional staff, implement 15 strategic actions and restructure its operations to become an Executive Agency.  

The “NPWS Action Plan and Review will deliver for biodiversity,” according to Minister Hackett.

The plan to renew the NPWS was announced by her Green Party Colleague, Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD. 

Minister Hackett said: “I’m delighted to say that the funding investment of €55m was endorsed by my Cabinet colleagues and we have committed to deliver the plan over the lifetime of this Government.”

“The NPWS has seen significant investment over the life of this Government; now at levels not seen since before the financial crisis. This investment means we are delivering for biodiversity; we are equipping and resourcing the NPWS to lead on conservation and restoration; and that the NPWS will be the voice for nature that Ireland needs,” she remarked. 

“This announcement is timely with biodiversity week coming up and I’m looking forward to continuing my Department’s excellent relationship with the NPWS,” said Minister Hackett, who has responsibility for on-farm biodiversity.

Announcing the plan, Minister Noonan said “it is the outcome of a key Programme for Government commitment to review the role and remit of the NPWS, secured by the Green Party.”

This Strategic Action Plan aims to deliver an NPWS that is more resilient, better resourced, and better equipped to play its part in Ireland’s response to the biodiversity emergency, on the national and international stage. The Plan will equip the NPWS with the organisational capability and supporting structures to enable it to deliver its mandate in protecting our natural heritage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media