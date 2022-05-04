Laois Offaly Minister welcomes investment in NPWS

Local Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett has welcomed the investment of €55 million in the National Parks and Wildlife Service(NPWS).

The investment will see the NPWS employ 60 additional staff, implement 15 strategic actions and restructure its operations to become an Executive Agency.

The “NPWS Action Plan and Review will deliver for biodiversity,” according to Minister Hackett.

The plan to renew the NPWS was announced by her Green Party Colleague, Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.

Minister Hackett said: “I’m delighted to say that the funding investment of €55m was endorsed by my Cabinet colleagues and we have committed to deliver the plan over the lifetime of this Government.”

“The NPWS has seen significant investment over the life of this Government; now at levels not seen since before the financial crisis. This investment means we are delivering for biodiversity; we are equipping and resourcing the NPWS to lead on conservation and restoration; and that the NPWS will be the voice for nature that Ireland needs,” she remarked.

“This announcement is timely with biodiversity week coming up and I’m looking forward to continuing my Department’s excellent relationship with the NPWS,” said Minister Hackett, who has responsibility for on-farm biodiversity.

Announcing the plan, Minister Noonan said “it is the outcome of a key Programme for Government commitment to review the role and remit of the NPWS, secured by the Green Party.”

This Strategic Action Plan aims to deliver an NPWS that is more resilient, better resourced, and better equipped to play its part in Ireland’s response to the biodiversity emergency, on the national and international stage. The Plan will equip the NPWS with the organisational capability and supporting structures to enable it to deliver its mandate in protecting our natural heritage.