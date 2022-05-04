Laois teens to enjoy mental health colour run

Laois teenagers from schools and youth groups are invited to take part in a shared colour fun run this May.

Laois Comhairle na nÓg, the council for young people aged 12 to 18, has organised the colourful 3km event, on the banks of the Grand Canal in Vicarstown, on Friday, May 13 at 4pm.

It follows the theme chosen by Comhairle na nÓg members this year, Mental Health.

Niamh Kavanagh is co-ordinator.

"The members have being planning how to get all the secondary schools, youth reach, family resources centres, and hard to reach young members involved in creating awareness around Mental Health, bringing the community of Laois together and bringing Mental Health to light in a positive manner.

"They have come up with a coloured fun run where they can create good memories, remember doing something that everyone can get involved and be part of by getting all the schools, family resource centres, youth reach etc involved and this will bring the Laois community together in a positive vibe especially after the past two years," she explained.

She has made contact with every Laois secondary school, FRC and Youthreach to invite groups to come each wearing the same chosen colour tops. The hope is a mass of rainbow colours will unite in an uplifting shared experience.

There will be live music from young Laois band Paper Planes at Vicarstown Community Centre.

Email Niamh at YWILaois.com to register.