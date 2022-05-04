All Ireland champions get Garda escort through Laois town

The winning All Ireland basketball team from Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington
A jubilant team from a Laois secondary school got a Garda escort back after scooping an All Ireland title this Wednesday, May 4.
The second year boys basketball team played against St Pat's Navan in the All Ireland final in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.
The school invited the community to come out and cheer on the lads on Portarlington Main Street as they returned to base this afternoon.
Pictured after their win with their management team Shauna, Louise and Conor.
