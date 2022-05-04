Laois student entrepreneurs win for tasty water bottle and advertising app

A water bottle that adds a flavour to its contents, and a social media app that censors advertisements, are the two bright ideas that won for Laois in the Student Enterprise Programme.

Portlaoise College has warmly congratulated two entrepreneurial students who scooped a first and second prize, at the All Irfeland National Student Enterprise Finals.

Last month 427 students across 7 schools took part in the Laois Enterprise Awards with Portlaoise College coming out winners in 6 out of the 7 categories. These winners, with the support of the Local Enterprise Office Laois, represented Laois in the National Finals.

On May 3, 2nd Year Portlaoise College students Oisin Grundy and Mosa Hafeez triumphed.

Oisin was the overall Winner in the Junior Creative Video competition where he came up with the innovative idea of designing a water bottle that can change the flavour of your water.

Mosa was placed 2nd in the Intermediate Entrepreneurial Journey Competition. Mosa created a social media app that censors advertising.

The Programme runs from September to May each year, and students get to do everything a real life entrepreneur would do from coming up with the business idea to marketing, sales and preparing a business plan.

Portlaoise College Principal is Noel Daly.

“Well done to Mosa and Oisin on their outstanding success in this prestigious student business competition. Also congratulations and thank you to Business teachers Michelle Duggan and James Harvey for their continuous mentoring, encouragement and support of our enterprise students”

“The skills that our students learn from participating in this competition such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers," he said.

Over 26,000 students had entered the awards this year.