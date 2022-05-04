Search

04 May 2022

Laois student entrepreneurs win for tasty water bottle and advertising app

Laois student entrepreneurs win for tasty water bottle and advertising app

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 May 2022 8:33 PM

A water bottle that adds a flavour to its contents, and a social media app that censors advertisements, are the two bright ideas that won for Laois in the Student Enterprise Programme.

Portlaoise College has warmly congratulated two entrepreneurial students who scooped a first and second prize, at the All Irfeland National Student Enterprise Finals.

Last month 427 students across 7 schools took part in the Laois Enterprise Awards with Portlaoise College coming out winners in 6 out of the 7 categories.  These winners, with the support of the Local Enterprise Office Laois, represented Laois in the National Finals.

On May 3, 2nd Year Portlaoise College students Oisin Grundy and Mosa Hafeez triumphed.

Oisin was the overall Winner in the Junior Creative Video competition where he came up with the innovative idea of designing a water bottle that can change the flavour of your water.

Mosa was placed 2nd in the Intermediate Entrepreneurial Journey Competition. Mosa created a social media app that censors advertising.

Portlaoise RFC Senior Women bring curtain down on season with win over Clontarf

Leinster Women's Rugby Div 2/Div 3 Promotion/Relegation Play Off

The Programme runs from September to May each year, and students get to do everything a real life entrepreneur would do from coming up with the business idea to marketing, sales and preparing a business plan.

Portlaoise College Principal is Noel Daly.

“Well done to Mosa and Oisin on their outstanding success in this prestigious student business competition. Also congratulations and thank you to Business teachers Michelle Duggan and James Harvey for their continuous mentoring, encouragement and support of our enterprise students”

Amazing Ukraine artist begins huge mural for Laois Tidy Towns group

“The skills that our students learn from participating in this competition such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers," he said.

Over 26,000 students had entered the awards this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media