Fined for abusive and threatening behaviour



A €200 fine was handed out to a man who became abusive towards gardai following a dispute at home.

Jimmy Cash 23, of 29 Churchfield Heights, Castletown was abusive to Garda at his address on March 1 this year.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client “has difficulty coping at the best of time” due to anxiety, depression and adhd and had been “drinking heavily” on this occasion. Due to a dispute in the family home, the defendant was in “an agitated” state, he explained.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client had written a letter of apology. “He appreciates that the gardai have better to be doing than dealing with a man in his condition,” he said.

Judge Patricia Cronin told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the defendant’s behaviour was unacceptable. In relation to alcohol, she told him, “it would seem that it certainly doesn’t agree with you.” She fined him €200 on the charge of threatening and abusive behaviour and the charge of intoxication was taken into account.