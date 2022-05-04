Council to examine Laois road for safety improvements

The roads section of the county council will visit a road at Oakvale Cemetery to determine what road safety measures can be put in place.

The move follows a recent motion by Cllr PJ Kelly, who asked: “That Laois County Council install measures to slow traffic down at Oakvale Cemetery to allow residents living on the byroad to access the N80 more safely until the new layout there is put in place.”

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said the issue has been raised repeatedly over the years. He said meetings had taken place with the residents and Transport Infrastructure Ireland(TII) had been contacted and met in relation to it. “Nothing has happened in the last three years,” he pointed out.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said the TII were due to come back to the council on the matter but that had been a few months ago. “They agreed to come out and look at the issues raised at the meeting,” he explained.

Cllr Aisling Moran said the TII had agreed to come out and see the area. As the council has heard “absolutely nothing” she said, “we need a follow up meeting.”

In his response to the motion, Assistant Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said: “Road Design will arrange a site meeting with the elected member to discuss possible measures at this location.”

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said he would ask the roads section to contact TII again in relation to the matter. The issue was raised at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.