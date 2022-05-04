Deadline passes for works on derelict Laois bank

A deadline set by the council for work to be carried out on the derelict former AIB building in Portarlington has passed.

Local Cllr Aidan Mullins said the work has not been done and he now plans to follow the matter up with the council in order to have the improvement works carried out. “I’ll be on to the council straight away following it up,” he said shortly after the deadline passed.

Last month Laois County Council served a notice on the owners of the building. The Section 11 Notice under the Derelict Sites Act 1990 specified measures to be carried out in

order to prevent the building continuing to be derelict.

The works to be undertaken included the removal of vegetation and Ivy from the building, cleaning and painting the two sections of the building and boarding up windows on the ground and first floor of the grey structure. The handrails adjacent the footpath were to be cleaned and painted as were the pillars and low front wall. The grass was to be cut and the base and plinth of the yellow building was to be powerwashed along with the steps of the grey building. The deadline for completion of the works was May 4 at 4pm.

https://www.ireland-live.ie/news/leinster-express/797469/work-due-to-take-place-on-former-aib-building-in-laois.html

As the deadline has now passed the council can have the work carried out and then bill the owners of the site. Cllr Mullins said he will chase the matter up with the council.